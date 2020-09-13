Al Qassimi Hospital obtains JCI accreditation as centre of excellence for bariatric surgery

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, recently announced that Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah has received the advanced international accreditation as a centre of excellence for bariatric surgery from the Joint Commission International, JCI.

Al Qassimi Hospital Sharjah is the world’s first hospital outside the United States to receive this prestigious award. This comes as part of MoHAP’s constant efforts to apply the national indicator standards for accredited health facilities, in line with its strategy aimed at building quality and safety for therapeutic, healthcare, and pharmaceutical systems, according to international standards, thus boosting the UAE’s competitive position in the health field.

The rigorous assessment was made via a virtual tour by an international expert to the hospital’s departments of surgery, laboratories, and outpatient clinics using digital applications, specialized cameras, and precision audio systems.

This process aims to verify the approach adopted by the hospital and evaluate performance indicators used by doctors and medical teams to constantly evaluate their performance and develop their skills.

As part of the process, the assessment team met with a number of patients who expressed their satisfaction with the healthcare they received, thanking MoHAP and the hospital staff for their efforts to deliver outstanding healthcare services.

Noting the certification, Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said, "AL Qassimi Hospital is one of the UAE’s eminent medical edifices that have achieved remarkable successes in complex and rare medical surgeries, including obesity and cardiac robotic surgeries, thanks to the hospital’s distinctive national and resident medical teams.

"MoHAP has well-tailored accreditation-related plans and programmes based on boosting innovation and applying the best internationally recognized standards and protocols," he added.

"This achievement underlines the success of MoHAP’s plans to establish and develop qualified centers of excellence to obtain accreditation from international bodies, by providing "specialised" medical services, in accordance with international best practices. It also reinforces the UAE’s globally leading position, in terms of the number of accredited health facilities," Al Serkal said.

Lauding the efforts of the management and medical teams, Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, said this award is an international recognition that MoHAP is committed to applying the best international standards of medical and administrative quality in health facilities, calling upon the technical staff to remain committed to implementing the best healthcare standards in the service of patients.

Al Qassimi Hospital Sharjah has received numerous international awards, including the JCI accreditation for health facilities in the middle East and North Africa in 2018.