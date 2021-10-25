UrduPoint.com

Al Qassimi Hospital Provides Innovative Physiotherapy Services

Al Qassimi Hospital provides innovative physiotherapy services

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The Emirates Health Services (EHS) announced that Al Qassimi Women’s & Children’s Hospital has experienced remarkable developments made to its rehabilitation and physiotherapy services provided to patients.

The EHS lauded the hospital’s advanced treatment services, which are delivered based on sophisticated technologies and incorporates innovative interactive techniques, electronic game devices.

The hospital’s therapeutic services cover different rehabilitation specialties including physical and occupational therapy, as well as swallowing and speech disorders.

"The Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Department constitutes an important and qualitative addition to the health services provided by the hospital, where an innovative approach is being adopted to deliver a comfortable treatment experience for patients by highly experienced and well-trained medical team," Dr. Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of Health Support Services Department.

He emphasised that the department spares no efforts to meet the needs of patients and is constantly updating treatment protocols according to international best standards to introduce cutting-edge innovations, such as the virtual rehabilitation system. This comes in line with the department’s strategy to provide comprehensive and integrated health services.

Dr. Safia Al Khaja, Director of Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital, stressed that the hospital is keen to deliver unique treatment services in multidisciplinary rehabilitation, targeting children and women in particular. "The hospital is doing its utmost to provide distinguished health services, seeking nothing but to be the best when compared to other health facilities operating under the umbrella of the Emirates Health Services," Al Khaja said.

She underlined that the hospital’s rehabilitation unit provides specialised treatment services for children and women, and has a highly-experienced team of physiotherapists, speech pathologist, as well as pediatric occupational therapists, and qualified Emirati medical cadres.

In addition, the Speech & Swallowing Rehabilitation clinic provides intervention services covering swallowing and speech disorders, autism spectrum disorders, post-cochlear implant hearing impairment, stuttering and fluency disorders.

The clinic also provides rehabilitation services for women's health in cases such as urinary incontinence, uterine prolapse, and pelvic floor dysfunction, by providing intensive treatment programs, which consist of rehabilitation exercises, electrical stimulation and another home program to apply some special exercises," Al Khaja added.

