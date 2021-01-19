UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Qassimi Hospital Receives Accreditation In AV Block

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Al Qassimi Hospital receives accreditation in AV block

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) Sharjah-based Al Qassimi Hospital has achieved accreditation as a centre of excellence in the treatment of Atrioventricular (AV) block from the Joint Commission International (JCI).

The advanced international accreditation was granted to the hospital after passing rigorous assessments by JCI using virtual assessment technology. Currently, there are more than 217 internationally accredited medical facilities nationwide, including hospitals, Primary healthcare centres, specialised healthcare centres, and laboratories.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), said, "The recent accreditation obtained by Al Qassimi Hospital, which is the latest in a series of achievements made by the hospital, is no more than a real implementation of the wise words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, when he said, ‘The UAE’s achievements are great, and the progress of development and excellence will never stop.

’"

"The UAE is the first in the globe in 110 indicators according to the most important global competitiveness reports, including the internationally accredited healthcare facilities index," Al Serkal said.

Outlining some of its remarkable achievements, Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, Executive Director of Al Qasimi Hospital, said that the cardiology centre, which is the largest of its kind in the UAE, handles 50 to 60 case per month and has successfully performed cardiac catheters on the coronary arteries feeding the heart muscle and placed stents for more than 27,000 patients.

The new achievement was announced by MoHAP, which emphasised that it has become the fastest institution in the world to internationally accredit its facilities within six years, something which turned it into a unique entity having the largest international accreditation network for primary healthcare centres with 16 centres nationwide.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology UAE Dubai Rashid Progress From

Recent Stories

Friday farmers’ market &#039;Manbat&#039; unveil ..

21 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office to provide expanded medica ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

1 hour ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award adds five new languages to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.