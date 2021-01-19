Al Qassimi Hospital receives accreditation in AV block

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) Sharjah-based Al Qassimi Hospital has achieved accreditation as a centre of excellence in the treatment of Atrioventricular (AV) block from the Joint Commission International (JCI).

The advanced international accreditation was granted to the hospital after passing rigorous assessments by JCI using virtual assessment technology. Currently, there are more than 217 internationally accredited medical facilities nationwide, including hospitals, Primary healthcare centres, specialised healthcare centres, and laboratories.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), said, "The recent accreditation obtained by Al Qassimi Hospital, which is the latest in a series of achievements made by the hospital, is no more than a real implementation of the wise words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, when he said, ‘The UAE’s achievements are great, and the progress of development and excellence will never stop.

’"

"The UAE is the first in the globe in 110 indicators according to the most important global competitiveness reports, including the internationally accredited healthcare facilities index," Al Serkal said.

Outlining some of its remarkable achievements, Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, Executive Director of Al Qasimi Hospital, said that the cardiology centre, which is the largest of its kind in the UAE, handles 50 to 60 case per month and has successfully performed cardiac catheters on the coronary arteries feeding the heart muscle and placed stents for more than 27,000 patients.

The new achievement was announced by MoHAP, which emphasised that it has become the fastest institution in the world to internationally accredit its facilities within six years, something which turned it into a unique entity having the largest international accreditation network for primary healthcare centres with 16 centres nationwide.