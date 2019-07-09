Al Qassimi Hospital to operate complex paediatric open-heart surgeries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Paediatric open-heart surgery has now become available at the Al Qassimi Hospital for Women and Children in Sharjah. The procedure was launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, as part of its vision to meet patient requirements and utilises innovative techniques that conform with international quality medical standards.

In a statement today, the ministry said that the service will meet the growing need for paediatric heart surgery, and has hired a specialised team of experts and doctors, who were hand-picked from an elite group of doctors and consultants with a long experience in dealing with complex cases.

The team consists of a consultant cardiologist, cardiologist, anaesthesiologist, intensive care consultant, perfusionist, and ten nursing staff specialised in paediatric open-heart surgery, who will be working in the operating theatre and intensive care unit.

The team are to perform a wide-range of procedures, such as atrial septal defect, complex operations, heart defects, as well as single ventricle defects and left ventricular reconstruction, which require immediate surgery after the birth of a baby.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of Hospitals Administration at MoHAP, said, "We aim to offer UAE citizens and residents the best services in accordance with the best international practices to improve the quality of health services and patient safety."