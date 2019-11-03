Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre receives new international accreditation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced that the Bariatric Surgery Centre at Al Qassimi Hospital has been accredited as a Centre of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery by the Surgical Evaluation Corporation, SRC, an international institution for the review and accreditation of hospitals and surgical departments as centres of excellence.

Regarding the certification, Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, said, "The accreditation of the Bariatric Surgery Centre emphasises the success of MoHAP’s plans, in terms of establishing and developing specialised centres of excellence, and rehabilitating those centres to obtain accreditation from international institutions in providing specialised medical services, in accordance with the best international practices."

While praising the Bariatric Surgery Centre on receiving international accreditation, Dr.

Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, noted that MoHAP is keen to implement the best standards of medical and administrative quality in all its facilities, and urged the technical staff to be committed to maintaining the standard of healthcare services for the benefit of patients.

To receive accreditation as a Centre of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, the Bariatric Surgery Centre at Al Qassimi Hospital successfully passed a multistage evaluation process, in accordance with SRC’s standards.

In 2018, the number of bariatric surgeries at MoHAP’s hospitals reached 796, while the total surgeries performed through the third quarter of 2019 were 594.

Al Baloushi highlighted the Electronic Care Unit project for bariatric surgery patients, which was launched in April 2019, and noted that work is underway to share the electronic unit with the remaining hospitals by the first quarter of 2020.