Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital laboratories obtain ISO 15189

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention recently announced that the medical laboratories at Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital have obtained the international accreditation, ISO 15189, in cooperation with the Emirates International Accreditation Centre, EIAC, resulting in the ministry’s network of laboratories becoming the largest in the middle East to obtain this accreditation.

Officials at the hospital in Sharjah noted that 129,000 examinations were performed in the last three months, conducting five types of tests in biochemistry, hematology, serology, immunology and blood transmissions, which are provided by a specialist laboratory team with 23 employees.

The requirements for the accreditation cover all stages of work, as well as a system for quality management in laboratories based on the principles of patient safety and care, to provide them with the best experience and enable doctors and health teams to obtain accurate results, which will help in reaching internationally-accredited diagnostic and treatment protocols.

"This new accreditation is part of the ministry’s relentless efforts to improve the efficiency of the health facilities network and achieve quality standards and patient safety, as well as to create leadership in the international accreditation field and to support the national efforts to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 crisis," according to Dr.

Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector.

Al Rand also noted that this achievement came at a time when the UAE ranked first in the world, in terms of COVID-19 screening per capita, while pointing out that the accreditation has helped consolidated the UAE’s global leadership for the fifth consecutive year, in terms of number of accredited health facilities.

Such accomplishments clearly reflect the efficiency of the UAE’s health system and the effectiveness of its curative and preventive practices, in line with the guidelines and recommendations of the World Health Organisation, WHO, as well as its implementation of the highest international standards in providing health care to citizens and residents.

Al Rand also highlighted the unlimited support and directives of the UAE’s leadership in harnessing the country’s best potential and resources, as well as its forward-looking vision to improve the country’s health sector, enhancing the UAE’s regional position as a leading country in laboratory diagnostic services.