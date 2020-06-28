UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Qassimi Women’s And Children’s Hospital Laboratories Obtain ISO 15189

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital laboratories obtain ISO 15189

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention recently announced that the medical laboratories at Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital have obtained the international accreditation, ISO 15189, in cooperation with the Emirates International Accreditation Centre, EIAC, resulting in the ministry’s network of laboratories becoming the largest in the middle East to obtain this accreditation.

Officials at the hospital in Sharjah noted that 129,000 examinations were performed in the last three months, conducting five types of tests in biochemistry, hematology, serology, immunology and blood transmissions, which are provided by a specialist laboratory team with 23 employees.

The requirements for the accreditation cover all stages of work, as well as a system for quality management in laboratories based on the principles of patient safety and care, to provide them with the best experience and enable doctors and health teams to obtain accurate results, which will help in reaching internationally-accredited diagnostic and treatment protocols.

"This new accreditation is part of the ministry’s relentless efforts to improve the efficiency of the health facilities network and achieve quality standards and patient safety, as well as to create leadership in the international accreditation field and to support the national efforts to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 crisis," according to Dr.

Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector.

Al Rand also noted that this achievement came at a time when the UAE ranked first in the world, in terms of COVID-19 screening per capita, while pointing out that the accreditation has helped consolidated the UAE’s global leadership for the fifth consecutive year, in terms of number of accredited health facilities.

Such accomplishments clearly reflect the efficiency of the UAE’s health system and the effectiveness of its curative and preventive practices, in line with the guidelines and recommendations of the World Health Organisation, WHO, as well as its implementation of the highest international standards in providing health care to citizens and residents.

Al Rand also highlighted the unlimited support and directives of the UAE’s leadership in harnessing the country’s best potential and resources, as well as its forward-looking vision to improve the country’s health sector, enhancing the UAE’s regional position as a leading country in laboratory diagnostic services.

Related Topics

World UAE Sharjah Middle East Women All Best Blood

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

4 minutes ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

19 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of USD 1.5 billion S ..

1 hour ago

UAE, US discuss relations, efforts to contain COVI ..

1 hour ago

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employe ..

2 hours ago

Palestine announces 59 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.