Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh universities

NUR SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, has met with UAE students studying abroad at universities in Kazakhstan. During their meeting, she inquired about their conditions, specialties and academic studies.

She also urged them to excel in their studies and achieve success so they might contribute to the country's overall sustainable journey, while noting their enthusiasm about continuing their studies in a number of specialties.

The FNC Speaker met with the students on the sidelines of parliament's participation in the fourth meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Nur Sultan, with participation from parliamentary heads and delegations from 54 European and Asian countries, including nine Arab parliaments and Malaysia.

Dr. Al Qubaisi was received by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, who briefed her on the FNC's voting process abroad.

Dr. Al Qubaisi hailed the significant role played by UAE Embassies worldwide in providing services for Emiratis, and extended thanks and appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.