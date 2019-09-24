UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Qubaisi Meets With Emirati Students In Kazakh Universities

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh universities

NUR SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, has met with UAE students studying abroad at universities in Kazakhstan. During their meeting, she inquired about their conditions, specialties and academic studies.

She also urged them to excel in their studies and achieve success so they might contribute to the country's overall sustainable journey, while noting their enthusiasm about continuing their studies in a number of specialties.

The FNC Speaker met with the students on the sidelines of parliament's participation in the fourth meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Nur Sultan, with participation from parliamentary heads and delegations from 54 European and Asian countries, including nine Arab parliaments and Malaysia.

Dr. Al Qubaisi was received by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, who briefed her on the FNC's voting process abroad.

Dr. Al Qubaisi hailed the significant role played by UAE Embassies worldwide in providing services for Emiratis, and extended thanks and appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Related Topics

Parliament UAE Kazakhstan Malaysia From Asia Arab

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.