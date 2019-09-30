UrduPoint.com
Al Rahba Hospital Opens Specialised Care Unit For Long-stay Patients

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Al Rahba Hospital opens specialised care unit for long-stay patients

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) Al Rahba Hospital, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi Health Services, SEHA, has opened the first phase of its long-term unit, becoming the first healthcare facility for SEHA to be licensed by Abu Dhabi's Department of Health for long-stay patients.

Commenting on the new facility, Mohammed Salem Al Hamli, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Al Rahba Hospital, said that having a special unit dedicated for long-stay patients has humanitarian, social and health benefits. "It is a strategic solution to prevent overcrowding in other wards that normally receive long-stay cases," he said, which could hinder the quality of patient care.

The team consists of ICU consultants, highly experienced nurses, case coordinators, physiotherapists, and rehabilitation therapists, in addition to respiratory therapists, pharmacists, bed managers and other healthcare professionals with clinical experience in health assessment and care planning.

Dr. Haifa Al Nahdi, Acting Medical Director, said that the hospital aims to maintain the quality and safety of patients as the medical team identify their health and social needs, and help their families understand the available options.

