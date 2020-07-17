UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Rahmah Charity Spends AED9 Million On Humanitarian, Development Projects In H1

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Al Rahmah Charity spends AED9 million on humanitarian, development projects in H1

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) Al Rahmah Charity in Ras Al Khaimah spent AED9 million on its humanitarian, developmental and community initiatives and projects, inside and outside the country, in the first half of 2020.

Abdullah Saeed Al Tunaiji, Secretary-General of Al Rahmah Charity, in a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM, affirmed that donations offered by do-gooders enabled the society to fulfil its noble mission of helping those in need.

For Eid Al Adha, the sacrificial campaign aims to collect 1,300 sacrificial animals, 30 percent of which are distributed within the UAE and 70 percent outside, with a budget of AED545,000, Al Tunaiji said.

The society has built 74 mosques in India, Indonesia and Uganda at a total cost of AED7.

7 million, stated Salem Hassan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Secretary-General of the association.

Al Nuaimi said that the society's projects also included the delivery of clean water to people of those countries, as it drilled 111 wells and installed 178 pumps at a total value of AED794,850.

The society attached great importance to education and it built nine classrooms equipped with all the supplies and built two student accommodations at a cost of AED307,550, he added.

The society also took care of human health by building a fully-equipped medical clinic in Indonesia at a cost of AED88,000. It also built six orphanages and the necessary facilities to ensure a decent living for orphans.

Related Topics

India Education Water Budget UAE Student Salem Indonesia Uganda 2020 All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

29 seconds ago

China welcomes resumption of trade activities betw ..

13 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in IOJ&K

29 minutes ago

Hoorain Sabri becomes popular TikToker

36 minutes ago

Karak Police, Excise officials seized 37, 800 gram ..

14 minutes ago

Zardari to be indicted on August 4 in Thatta Water ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.