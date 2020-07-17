Al Rahmah Charity spends AED9 million on humanitarian, development projects in H1

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) Al Rahmah Charity in Ras Al Khaimah spent AED9 million on its humanitarian, developmental and community initiatives and projects, inside and outside the country, in the first half of 2020.

Abdullah Saeed Al Tunaiji, Secretary-General of Al Rahmah Charity, in a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM, affirmed that donations offered by do-gooders enabled the society to fulfil its noble mission of helping those in need.

For Eid Al Adha, the sacrificial campaign aims to collect 1,300 sacrificial animals, 30 percent of which are distributed within the UAE and 70 percent outside, with a budget of AED545,000, Al Tunaiji said.

The society has built 74 mosques in India, Indonesia and Uganda at a total cost of AED7.

7 million, stated Salem Hassan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Secretary-General of the association.

Al Nuaimi said that the society's projects also included the delivery of clean water to people of those countries, as it drilled 111 wells and installed 178 pumps at a total value of AED794,850.

The society attached great importance to education and it built nine classrooms equipped with all the supplies and built two student accommodations at a cost of AED307,550, he added.

The society also took care of human health by building a fully-equipped medical clinic in Indonesia at a cost of AED88,000. It also built six orphanages and the necessary facilities to ensure a decent living for orphans.