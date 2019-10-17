UrduPoint.com
Al Rais' Solo Exhibition Concludes In Poland

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:45 PM

Al Rais' solo exhibition concludes in Poland

GDAŃSK, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) The first solo exhibition by an Emirati artist in Poland has concluded after a successful run.

The Abdul Qader Al Rais exhibition, 'The Power of Colour', was on display at the National Museum in the northern Polish city of Gdańsk. The exhibition, held under the patronage of Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, first opened on July 1st and closed today, having been extended an entire month due to popular demand and the exhibition’s success.

Małgorzata Paszylka-Glaza, the curator of the Abdul Qader Al Rais exhibition was quoted as saying, "in reality, art in the UAE began with Abdul Qader Al Rais and all future generation of artists have to measure up to his legendary status and fame, as well as the artistic standards he set. He is the absolute forerunner in this field, a major figure in the art world of the United Arab Emirates."

Born in Bur Dubai in 1951, Abdul Qader Al Rais, who is self-taught, has painted for over sixty years and has exhibited his artworks in the Czech Republic, France, Germany and in the USA. His latest exhibition in Poland, featured oil paintings and water-colors from various periods of his career, including paintings from his earliest period of creativity in the mid-70's as well as recent works.

Abdul Qader’s work was initially rooted in the realist tradition. He later developed an interest in abstraction which influenced his painting style. His first works presented landscapes, portraits and the architecture of the United Arab Emirates. Later he switched to abstract painting, in which he used the motif of Arabic letters in a manner that blends calligraphy with abstraction.

"In these works, the artist has an absolutely amazing sense of color" said the curator. "These are vibrating colors soaked in the sun. Featuring his favorite deep blues and cobalt, elegant lemon yellows and an ecstatic red."

The opening of the exhibition "The Power of Color" was attended by Mieczysław Struk, Marshal of the Pomorskie Voivodeship in Poland and Ahmed Al Mansoori, UAE Diplomat from the Embassy in Warsaw, amongst other Polish and international guests. For the closing of the exhibition Polish students took part in a workshop with the artist to learn more about his techniques and inspirations.

