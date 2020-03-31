Al Ramz expands role as market maker in Nasdaq Dubai equity futures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Al Ramz, a financial institution in the UAE, has announced the expansion of its market-making activities on Nasdaq Dubai to strengthen its status as the leading provider of liquidity on all listed futures.

The move supports liquidity in the exchange’s futures market on behalf of investors who wish to take positions on the price moves of UAE and Saudi companies.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Managing Director of Al Ramz Corporation Investment & Development, said, "We are delighted to greatly expand our collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai’s equity futures platform, which is one of the most exciting initiatives underway in the region’s capital markets. Al Ramz is committed to providing competitive spreads through our highly efficient market-making infrastructure, enabling investors to generate attractive returns and protect their wealth in the dynamic middle East marketplace.

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said, "The strengthening of our longstanding collaboration with Al Ramz, as one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, will be of great benefit to investors as they make use of the flexibility and leverage provided by our futures market. As we add further futures contracts, including on other stocks and equity indices across the GCC, Al Ramz’s expertise and experience will help to underpin the growth and success of the market."

Nasdaq Dubai’s futures give regional and international investors the ability to gain exposure to the UAE and Saudi equity markets without owning shares. The futures enable investors to hedge as well as make use of leverage.