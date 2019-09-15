UrduPoint.com
Al Rumaith Offers Condolences To Families Of Martyrs Zayed Al Ameri, Saleh Bin Amro

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

Al Rumaith offers condolences to families of martyrs Zayed Al Ameri, Saleh bin Amro

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs Warrant Officer Zayed Musllam Suhail Al Ameri and Warrant Officer Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amro, who fell while carrying out their national duties.

During his visits to the mourning majalis in Abu Dhabi, Al Rumaithi expressed his deepest condolences to the martyrs' families and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon them and grant their family patience and solace.

