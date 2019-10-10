Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Military Committee meeting

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, led the UAE’s delegation participating in the meeting of the GCC Supreme Military Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, held in Muscat, Oman.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee, Lt. General Eid Bin Awad Al-Shalawi, Commander of the GCC Unified Military Command, UMC, and Major General Ahmed Ali Al Ali, GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Military Affairs.

At the start of the meeting, Lt.

General Ahmed bin Hareth bin Nasser Al Nabhani, Chair of the Meeting, welcomed is participants, stressing that the meeting aims to encourage military cooperation between GCC countries, as well as joint GCC military action.

At the end of his speech, he highlighted the importance of such meetings, which enable GCC countries to exchange views and ideas and discuss ways of enhancing their cooperation.

Major General Al Ali delivered a speech that stressed the importance of reinforcing the military cooperation between GCC countries.