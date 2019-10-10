UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Rumaithi Leads UAE Delegation In GCC Supreme Military Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Military Committee meeting

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, led the UAE’s delegation participating in the meeting of the GCC Supreme Military Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, held in Muscat, Oman.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee, Lt. General Eid Bin Awad Al-Shalawi, Commander of the GCC Unified Military Command, UMC, and Major General Ahmed Ali Al Ali, GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Military Affairs.

At the start of the meeting, Lt.

General Ahmed bin Hareth bin Nasser Al Nabhani, Chair of the Meeting, welcomed is participants, stressing that the meeting aims to encourage military cooperation between GCC countries, as well as joint GCC military action.

At the end of his speech, he highlighted the importance of such meetings, which enable GCC countries to exchange views and ideas and discuss ways of enhancing their cooperation.

Major General Al Ali delivered a speech that stressed the importance of reinforcing the military cooperation between GCC countries.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Oman Muscat

Recent Stories

Tom Harrison and Warren Deutrom feature in the six ..

7 minutes ago

Indian action in IOK tantamount to attack on Pakis ..

11 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Carrefour Pakistan join hands for ..

14 minutes ago

Quality cricket to bring quality rewards for playe ..

43 minutes ago

UAE’s 100,000 Russian-speakers, values of tolera ..

46 minutes ago

Russia keen on filling UAE’s food import demand, ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.