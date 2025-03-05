Open Menu

Al Sajaa Hosts 2,000 Fasters Daily In Sharjah Charity’s Largest Iftar Site

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah Charity International continues its “Ramadan Iftar” initiative, distributing 33,000 meals daily across 136 locations in the emirate during Ramadan, aiming to serve a total of one million meals throughout the holy month.

One of the key sites is a mosque in Sharjah’s Sajaa Industrial Area, accommodating over 2,000 fasting workers daily. This location exemplifies the charity’s commitment to easing the burden of fasting for labourers of various nationalities.

Meal distribution at Al Sajaa is carefully organised, ensuring balanced and safe meals in a respectful and welcoming atmosphere.

