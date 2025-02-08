Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) Third stage of the ninth Al Salam Cycling Championship features a 52 km and 57 km race, in addition to a timed sprint segment

DUBAI, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Desert Race—the third stage of the ninth Al Salam Cycling Championship—will take place on Sunday, 9 February, 2025.

Organised by the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, this championship is recognised as the world's largest community cycling event in terms of diversity and prize value.

Omair bin Jumaa Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, said that all preparations for the race are complete. To be held within the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve, the Desert Race promises a challenging course, taking cyclists through sand dunes and rocky trails.

Participants, both UAE nationals and residents, can choose between two routes: Sarouq Al Hadid (52 km) and Al Ashoosh (57 km). The race also includes a timed sprint segment at Areeqib Brashi.

The Supreme Organising Committee has placed a high priority on strict adherence to safety standards. Cyclists are required to wear helmets, protective eyewear, and hydration packs, and must use mountain bikes equipped with front and rear lights.

Al Falasi stated: “Each race is meticulously designed to foster competition and reward excellence among cyclists. This year, we have chosen two routes that traverse significant and challenging terrains. A total of 44 financial prizes will be awarded to the top ten finishers in both the 52 km and 57 km races.

Additionally, winners of the sprint challenge will be honoured, with six Emiratis and six residents—three under 40 and three over 40—recognised in each of the two sprint races.”

“With the support of our partners, we have ensured the highest safety standards along the race route while reinforcing adherence to desert cycling regulations. The Al Salam Championship aims to promote sports to promote a healthier, more active society and leverage Dubai’s extensive cycling infrastructure, positioning the city as a global cycling-friendly destination.”

The championship will conclude with the Women’s Race on 16 February 2025, at the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve. This final event will feature two races: a 107 km race for Emirati cyclists and a 136 km elite race open to all resident female athletes and members of the GCC Cycling Federation.

The ninth edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship commenced in December with the Sword of Honour race, celebrating the graduation of H.Hi. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from the UK’s Royal Military academy Sandhurst. This event, dedicated to Emirati amateur cyclists, was followed by the Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race on 19 January 2025, which covered a 193 km route starting from the historic Al Fahidi district and passing through several of Dubai’s iconic landmarks.

The championship is organised in collaboration with strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Sports Channel, the UAE Cycling Federation (General Referee), and the Dubai Film Company.

