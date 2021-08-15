(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Sharjah TV's "Molhemoon" programme, which airs on the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority's tv channel, featured Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

During the programme, Al Sarkal reviewed the journey undertaken by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority in strengthening the environment of Sharjah with many tourism, entertainment and attractive projects for investment projects.

He also shed light on his experience at the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), underscoring the mission of promoting the emirate as an investment.

Al Serkal encouraged employees to exert greater efforts and to give more of ourselves while conducting their tasks and duties at work.