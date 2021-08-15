UrduPoint.com

Al Sarkal Highlights Shurooq's Successful Journey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 08:15 PM

Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful journey

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Sharjah TV's "Molhemoon" programme, which airs on the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority's tv channel, featured Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

During the programme, Al Sarkal reviewed the journey undertaken by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority in strengthening the environment of Sharjah with many tourism, entertainment and attractive projects for investment projects.

He also shed light on his experience at the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), underscoring the mission of promoting the emirate as an investment.

Al Serkal encouraged employees to exert greater efforts and to give more of ourselves while conducting their tasks and duties at work.

Related Topics

Sharjah TV

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis select ..

MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis selected for UAE Analog Mission#1

32 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies efforts to protect marine envi ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE stadiums to welcome fans at 60% operating capa ..

UAE stadiums to welcome fans at 60% operating capacity

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority launches world&#039;s large ..

Sharjah Book Authority launches world&#039;s largest cultural campaign to promot ..

1 hour ago
 UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance se ..

UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance services at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.