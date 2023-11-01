Open Menu

Al Sayegh Attends Korean National Day Celebration

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 11:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2023) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, attended the reception hosted by Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, on his country's National Day.

The event, held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi on the Corniche, was attended by several officials and Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.

In his speech, the Korean Ambassador praised the strong bilateral relations between his country and the UAE in various fields. He highlighted the UAE's status as Korea's largest trading partner in the middle East and North Africa region, emphasising the importance of enhancing economic and trade relations in new sectors that can support the sustainable development of both nations.

He added that the UAE is the Republic of Korea's second-largest trading partner in the Gulf and Arab world, with non-oil foreign trade between the two countries reaching AED3.4 billion (approximately US$917 million) during the first months of 2023, reflecting a growth of 9% compared to the same period in 2022.

For 2022, the non-oil foreign trade reached AED19.5 billion (approximately $5.3 billion), demonstrating a 14% growth compared to 2021.

“We look forward for a strong participation at the upcoming 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held in Dubai,” concluded the Korean envoy.

