UrduPoint.com

Al Sayegh Calls For Upholding Rule Of Law And Respect For UN Charter

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, called for upholding the rule of law and respect for the United Nations Charter in the maintenance of international peace and security at an open debate of the UN Security Council.

The open debate on “The promotion and strengthening of the rule of law in the maintenance of international peace and security: the rule of law among nations", was chaired by Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, and included briefings by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, International Court of Justice President Joan Donoghue, and Oxford University Professor of Public International Law Dapo Akande.

“The rule of law plays a crucial role in the smooth functioning of an international system that is largely characterized by deep inequalities in power, influence, and opportunity,” Al Sayegh said. “The United Nations Charter provides an essential foundation in this regard.

He added, “But it is only by consistently applying the norms and values enshrined in the Charter, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and the prohibition of the use of force, that the rule of law offers the promise of stable peace as the alternative to destabilizing conflict.”

In his remarks, Al Sayegh called on Security Council members to strengthen cooperation across three key areas to further uphold and promote the rule of law: committing to consistency in the law’s application, no matter the region or interests involved; committing to the peaceful resolution of disputes; and committing to building practical measures to ensure states' compliance.

He also reiterated the UAE’s commitment to the rule of law.

Al Sayegh met with Yoshimasa Hayashi and with Juan Carlos Holguín, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of the Republic of Ecuador. He also met with Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Oxford Ecuador Court

Recent Stories

etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

47 minutes ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

47 minutes ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

47 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Midd ..

Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Middle East

2 hours ago
 Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.