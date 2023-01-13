Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, called for upholding the rule of law and respect for the United Nations Charter in the maintenance of international peace and security at an open debate of the UN Security Council.

The open debate on “The promotion and strengthening of the rule of law in the maintenance of international peace and security: the rule of law among nations", was chaired by Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, and included briefings by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, International Court of Justice President Joan Donoghue, and Oxford University Professor of Public International Law Dapo Akande.

“The rule of law plays a crucial role in the smooth functioning of an international system that is largely characterized by deep inequalities in power, influence, and opportunity,” Al Sayegh said. “The United Nations Charter provides an essential foundation in this regard.

He added, “But it is only by consistently applying the norms and values enshrined in the Charter, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and the prohibition of the use of force, that the rule of law offers the promise of stable peace as the alternative to destabilizing conflict.”

In his remarks, Al Sayegh called on Security Council members to strengthen cooperation across three key areas to further uphold and promote the rule of law: committing to consistency in the law’s application, no matter the region or interests involved; committing to the peaceful resolution of disputes; and committing to building practical measures to ensure states' compliance.

He also reiterated the UAE’s commitment to the rule of law.

Al Sayegh met with Yoshimasa Hayashi and with Juan Carlos Holguín, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of the Republic of Ecuador. He also met with Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF.