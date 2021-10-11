UrduPoint.com

Al Sayegh Chairs Discussion Session With Major German Companies In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has chaired a discussion session held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) with major German companies operating in the UAE.

This came in the presence of Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Saeed Al Fahim, Chairman of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce; and Oliver Oehms, Executive Director of the Council.

During the session held at MoFAIC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, attendees underscored the importance that the UAE attaches to sustainable partnerships with the business community and foreign investments within the country, especially with German companies, as part of a model of fruitful economic partnership and distinguished UAE-German relations.

In this regard, Al Sayegh noted the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, pointing to the pivotal role played by the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce.

He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of council members in recent days, highlighting the tangible outcomes of the joint UAE-German team working on matters concerning the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which embodies the two countries' future vision for this sector.

The session witnessed an open discussion about the challenges and opportunities faced by German companies in the UAE market, including investment opportunities in promising strategic sectors such as clean energy, infrastructure, and technology.

In this context, Al Sayegh and Al Zeyoudi underscored the importance of following up on the observations submitted by German companies concerning opportunities and challenges. Subsequent meetings will be held at various levels in coordination with the German-Emirati Business Council to ensure the sustainability of the partnership and achieve desired goals to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

