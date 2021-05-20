Al Sayegh chairs meeting of Committee for Goods and Materials Subject to Import and Export Control

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The Committee for Goods and Materials Subject to Import and Export Control (CGMSIEC) has held a meeting under the chairmanship of Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Chairman of the Committee, with the presence of its members representing concerned government entities.

Talal Mohammed Al Tenaiji, Director of the CGMSIEC's Executive Office, reviewed the meeting's agenda, including the responsibilities recently assigned to the committee under Cabinet Resolution No. (74) of 2020 Regarding the UAE's terrorist list and the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions related to preventing and combatting terrorism, terrorist financing, and the proliferation of weapons, and the relevant resolutions.

The meeting also reviewed the latest developments relating to the Executive Office's regulations, legislation, and MoUs, and its efforts as the enforcer of targeted financial sanctions, in addition to developments pertaining to the Committee's obligations towards fulfilling the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, the Chemical Weapons Convention, and the Executive Office's existing and future initiatives.

The participants also discussed developments related to the implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. (74) of 2020, and to the updated draft of Federal Law No. (13) of 2007 on goods subject to import and export control and reviewed the updated list of controlled goods.

Al Sayegh lauded the active role of the committee's members, stressing the importance of continuing their efforts to ensure fulfilling the UAE's obligations.