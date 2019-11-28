Al Sayegh discusses cooperation with New Zealand Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, received Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries and reviewed several regional and international issues of common concern.

They also discussed ways of strengthening their economic and trade relations and promoting cooperation in the Pacific region.

Al Sayegh welcomed the visit of Peters, stressing the growing relations between the UAE and New Zealand, supported by their leaderships and noted his keenness to enhance their overall cooperation.

Peters highlighted his country's keenness to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE, based on their distinguished relations.