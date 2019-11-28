UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Sayegh Discusses Cooperation With New Zealand Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

Al Sayegh discusses cooperation with New Zealand Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, received Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries and reviewed several regional and international issues of common concern.

They also discussed ways of strengthening their economic and trade relations and promoting cooperation in the Pacific region.

Al Sayegh welcomed the visit of Peters, stressing the growing relations between the UAE and New Zealand, supported by their leaderships and noted his keenness to enhance their overall cooperation.

Peters highlighted his country's keenness to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE, based on their distinguished relations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit New Zealand

Recent Stories

Motion about juvenile death row prisoner tabled in ..

30 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro for getting audit rep ..

1 minute ago

FTA boosted bilateral trade with Pakistan: Malaysi ..

1 minute ago

Woman commits suicide in Mithi

1 minute ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University organizes panel dis ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's Constitution supreme, parliament sovere ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.