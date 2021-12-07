UrduPoint.com

Al Sayegh, Gabon's Foreign Minister Boost Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Al Sayegh, Gabon&#039;s Foreign Minister boost ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has met with Pacôme Moubelet-Boubeya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Gabon, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to consolidate means of enhancing cooperation between the two countries, including climate change, women's empowerment and investment.

Al Sayegh praised the participation of Gabon in Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing the strong UAE-Gabon ties and the existence of many opportunities to foster collaboration between them.

Moubelet-Boubeya, in turn, lauded the UAE's significant efforts to address climate change, and congratulated the country on winning the bid to host COP28 in Abu Dhabi.

He also expressed his eagerness to develop relations with the UAE across various domains.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Gabon Women 2020

Recent Stories

UAE Government announces four and half day working ..

UAE Government announces four and half day working week

50 seconds ago
 Return Flight From Belarus to Syria Scheduled for ..

Return Flight From Belarus to Syria Scheduled for Wednesday - Minsk Airport

7 minutes ago
 Fake candidate held in MUZAFFARGARH

Fake candidate held in MUZAFFARGARH

23 minutes ago
 Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 5th death anniver ..

Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 5th death anniversary

23 minutes ago
 Man killed on road in kasur

Man killed on road in kasur

23 minutes ago
 Benin court sentences opposition leader to 10 year ..

Benin court sentences opposition leader to 10 years in treason trial

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.