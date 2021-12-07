(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has met with Pacôme Moubelet-Boubeya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Gabon, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to consolidate means of enhancing cooperation between the two countries, including climate change, women's empowerment and investment.

Al Sayegh praised the participation of Gabon in Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing the strong UAE-Gabon ties and the existence of many opportunities to foster collaboration between them.

Moubelet-Boubeya, in turn, lauded the UAE's significant efforts to address climate change, and congratulated the country on winning the bid to host COP28 in Abu Dhabi.

He also expressed his eagerness to develop relations with the UAE across various domains.