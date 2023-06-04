(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2023) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, met a delegation from the United Mexican States at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi today, including Ambassador Carmen Moreno Toscano, Mexico’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Gabriel Yorio, Mexico’s Deputy Minister of Finance and Public Credit.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed economic and trade relations and their continued development, which reflects the close ties between the two countries, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation by further exploring joint opportunities in various sectors of common interest.