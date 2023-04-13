Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of Malta

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, met today, Wednesday, with Dr. Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Malta in areas of common interest, especially in the economic and trade sector, in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and peoples.