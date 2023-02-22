Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has received Dimitri Pantos, Minister of State for Military Industries of the Republic of Belarus, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting came as part of his visit to the UAE to participate in the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2023) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2023).

During the meeting, the officials discussed relations between the UAE and Belarus, as well as ways to bolster cooperation in the economic and trade fields.

Al Sayegh stressed the continuous development of relations between the UAE and Belarus, noting mutual efforts to elevate cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

For his part, Pantos reiterated his country's aspiration to reinforce cooperation with the UAE based on the strong ties between the two countries in all fields.

He also expressed his country's congratulations and support to the UAE for hosting COP28 in November.