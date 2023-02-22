UrduPoint.com

Al Sayegh Receives Belarusian Minister Of State For Military Industries

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has received Dimitri Pantos, Minister of State for Military Industries of the Republic of Belarus, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting came as part of his visit to the UAE to participate in the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2023) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2023).

During the meeting, the officials discussed relations between the UAE and Belarus, as well as ways to bolster cooperation in the economic and trade fields.

Al Sayegh stressed the continuous development of relations between the UAE and Belarus, noting mutual efforts to elevate cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

For his part, Pantos reiterated his country's aspiration to reinforce cooperation with the UAE based on the strong ties between the two countries in all fields.

He also expressed his country's congratulations and support to the UAE for hosting COP28 in November.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Belarus November All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of ..

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Mus ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

48 minutes ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arab ..

UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arabia&#039;s Founding Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.