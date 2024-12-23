Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) Al Seer Marine has taken delivery of M.T. Saiph and her sister ship from K Shipbuilding Korea. These state-of-the-art vessels are the second pair in a series of six newbuilding MR tankers.

Each vessel is equipped with an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS) and engineered to accommodate alternative fuels such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), ammonia, and methanol.

These advanced features ensure future adaptability and compliance with stringent environmental regulations while meeting the surging global demand for clean petroleum products (CPP) and chemical transportation.

The delivery is financed by BOCOM Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (BOCOM Leasing), a subsidiary of China's Bank of Communications, securing US$80 million—US$40 million per vessel. This latest agreement strengthens Al Seer Marine's partnership with BOCOM Leasing, first established in August 2024 with the US$80 million financing of MR Tankers Betelgeuse and Bellatrix, bringing BOCOM's total commitment to US$160 million.

"At Al Seer Marine, we continue to invest strategically in product and chemical tankers, which represents one of the most promising sectors in the maritime industry. The expansion of our partnership with BOCOM Leasing, our first international financing partner, validates our growth trajectory and market potential. This aligns with our vision to become a global leader in meeting the surging demand for refined petroleum products and chemicals trade, a position increasingly recognised by financial markets and key investors," stated Guy Neivens, CEO at Al Seer Marine.

With a deadweight of 49,757 MT each, the two modern vessels are IMO II/III oil and chemical tankers carefully engineered to carry six fully segregated grades of cargo for optimal global operations.

The vessels' dimensions and sophisticated design ensure versatile navigation capabilities and unrestricted access to major ports worldwide, including efficient passage through strategic maritime routes.

Both tankers have secured five-year time charters with Reliance Industries (middle East) DMCC, valued at $42 million per vessel, joining their sister ships Betelgeuse and Bellatrix in the charter arrangement.

With the delivery of the two modern tankers, Al Seer Marine has just two vessels remaining from the six MR tankers ordered from K Shipbuilding, with completion expected in January 2025. The delivery of these final vessels is expected to further enhance Al Seer Marine's commercial revenues.

The company's robust performance in the first half of 2024 saw total assets reach AED7.5 billion ($2.04 billion), with revenues climbing to AED580 million ($158 million).

The expanded fleet reinforces its position as a key partner and investor in the UAE's maritime sector, complementing its strategic investments exceeding AED1.45 billion ($395.1 million) in Abu Dhabi Ports and ADNOC Logistics and Services.