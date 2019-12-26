UrduPoint.com
Al Shafaar Chairs Second Meeting Of Joint Higher Committee Of 'Arab Gulf Security 2'

Thu 26th December 2019

Al Shafaar chairs second meeting of Joint Higher Committee of 'Arab Gulf Security 2'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2019) Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafaar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the High Joint Committee for the Mobilisation Exercise of GCC Security Forces, "Arab Gulf Security 2," chaired the second meeting of the committee, which was held in the conference hall at the Dubai Police Officer’s Club.

During the meeting, Al Shafaar reviewed the outcomes of the meetings of specialist teams from member countries participating in the exercise, which were held over two days and witnessed discussions on relevant training plans and scenarios.

The meetings were attended by committee members from participating countries, as well as a representative of the GCC General Secretariat.

Al Shafaar conveyed, to the meeting's participants, the greetings of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and his best wishes for further success.

Al Shafaar then exchanged discussions with heads of delegations on the ongoing preparations for the exercise, which will enhance their joint cooperation and encourage the exchange of experiences and best practices.

The agenda of the meeting covered several topics related to the exercise and witnessed a presentation by heads of teams on the outcomes of their preparatory meetings.

