Al Shafar Chairs 6th Meeting Of Higher Committee Of Internal Security

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Internal Security chaired the committee’s sixth meeting for 2020 remotely via video conferencing.

The meeting was attended by police general commanders, directors general, and members of the committee, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

During the meeting, the precautionary measures taken by the Ministry of Interior to prevent the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19, were reviewed along with the national sterilisation programme and measures taken in coordination and cooperation with the strategic partners.

The attendees discussed the preparations for Eid Al-Fitr and ways to enhance safety and prevention in addition to providing the best services to preserve lives and property.

Business continuity plans and programmes implemented by the Ministry of Interior were reviewed remotely, and a number of topics included in the agenda in addition to previous decisions and recommendations, and those that were implemented, and reviews of future projects for internal security operations, were discussed.

