UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Shafar Chairs Arab Gulf Security 2 Joint High Committee Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Al Shafar chairs Arab Gulf Security 2 Joint High Committee Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the High Joint Committee for the Mobilisation Exercise of GCC Security Forces 2, has chaired the committee’s meeting held at the Dubai Police GHQ.

The meeting finalised measures, scenarios and preparations for the launch of the highly important exercise, which will be hosted by the UAE this month.

The exercise aims to train security personnel from GCC countries on how to handle emergency situations and raise their security readiness, by improving their coordination and cooperation in facing crises and emergencies.

Related Topics

Police UAE Dubai From

Recent Stories

PAF aircraft crashes near Shorkot

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court to hear Qasim Suri's plea against di ..

27 seconds ago

Football: Spanish La Liga table

28 seconds ago

Brandishing of arms, pillion riding banned during ..

30 seconds ago

NA  passes controversial resolution calling for p ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister orders expediting work on sm ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.