Al Shafar chairs Arab Gulf Security 2 Joint High Committee Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the High Joint Committee for the Mobilisation Exercise of GCC Security Forces 2, has chaired the committee’s meeting held at the Dubai Police GHQ.

The meeting finalised measures, scenarios and preparations for the launch of the highly important exercise, which will be hosted by the UAE this month.

The exercise aims to train security personnel from GCC countries on how to handle emergency situations and raise their security readiness, by improving their coordination and cooperation in facing crises and emergencies.