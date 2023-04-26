UrduPoint.com

Al Shamsi Chairs 4th Permanent Supreme Command Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Al Shamsi chairs 4th Permanent Supreme Command Committee meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police (SP), chaired the 4th Permanent Supreme Command Committee meeting for 2023 in the presence of Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and members of the Permanent Supreme Committee.

The meeting discussed several security issues related to enhancing the quality of life and security in Sharjah, including a report on security surveillance systems for protecting private facilities from theft.

The meeting also revealed the highlights of the first quarter's work of the committee and some proposed developments for Sharjah Police sports teams, their participation in specialised tournaments, and strategic indicators for the previous year.

