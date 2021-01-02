UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Shamsi Praises Success Of Security Plan For 2021 Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Al Shamsi praises success of security plan for 2021 celebrations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the success of the security plan that accompanied the New Year celebrations held in all cities of the Emirate of Sharjah.

He hailed the positive and tangible cooperation by members of the public, which reflected their awareness and commitment to the controls and instructions related to preserving their safety and the health of their community thus contributed positively to the success of the New Year 2021 celebrations.

Al Shamsi explained that the comprehensive security plan reflected the degree of the strategic competence with which the competent authorities deal in managing events, whether on the part of the leadership or strategic partners, as these efforts showed their clear imprint in securing all the activities that were held in each of Al Majaz Waterfront and Khorfakkan Amphitheater in the Eastern Region.

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police stressed the continued readiness of the Sharjah Police to enhance the quality of life, and employ its efforts and capabilities to support all events held in various parts of the emirate, expressing wishes of a happy 2021 for all.

For his part, Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Police Operations pointed to the success of the efforts that had been made earlier in order to educate members of the public about the seriousness of Covid 19, adding that peoples’ commitment and adherence to the protocol applied by the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, have had their positive impact on the celebration atmosphere.

Al Naour revealed that the Sharjah Police Operations Room received 9297 calls, at the level of the emirate during the celebration period, including 8635 on (999) designated for emergency cases, 662 non-emergency calls on (901), which dealt with general inquiries and police services.

Related Topics

Police UAE Sharjah All

Recent Stories

Former Malian Prime Minister Modibo Keita Dies Age ..

28 minutes ago

Bitcoin Hits New Record Price of $33,000

28 minutes ago

&#039;SeeSharjah&#039; Campaign to turn spotlight ..

1 hour ago

Rescue Operation to Find 9 Missing People at Lands ..

28 minutes ago

UK Registers Record Increase of Nearly 58,000 COVI ..

1 hour ago

Iran's Zarif Says Israel Plotting Attacks Against ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.