Al Shamsi praises success of security plan for 2021 celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the success of the security plan that accompanied the New Year celebrations held in all cities of the Emirate of Sharjah.

He hailed the positive and tangible cooperation by members of the public, which reflected their awareness and commitment to the controls and instructions related to preserving their safety and the health of their community thus contributed positively to the success of the New Year 2021 celebrations.

Al Shamsi explained that the comprehensive security plan reflected the degree of the strategic competence with which the competent authorities deal in managing events, whether on the part of the leadership or strategic partners, as these efforts showed their clear imprint in securing all the activities that were held in each of Al Majaz Waterfront and Khorfakkan Amphitheater in the Eastern Region.

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police stressed the continued readiness of the Sharjah Police to enhance the quality of life, and employ its efforts and capabilities to support all events held in various parts of the emirate, expressing wishes of a happy 2021 for all.

For his part, Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Police Operations pointed to the success of the efforts that had been made earlier in order to educate members of the public about the seriousness of Covid 19, adding that peoples’ commitment and adherence to the protocol applied by the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, have had their positive impact on the celebration atmosphere.

Al Naour revealed that the Sharjah Police Operations Room received 9297 calls, at the level of the emirate during the celebration period, including 8635 on (999) designated for emergency cases, 662 non-emergency calls on (901), which dealt with general inquiries and police services.