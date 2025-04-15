- Home
Al Shifaa Summit For Integrative Medicine Launches At Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 11:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine kicked off today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025, with the participation of senior decision-makers, experts, researchers, and healthcare leaders from within the UAE and around the world.
The summit aims to strengthen the role of integrative and traditional medicine within modern healthcare systems by highlighting evidence-based practices, activating comprehensive regulatory frameworks, and empowering integrative medicine practitioners to perform their roles in a safe and organised environment.
This integration seeks to ensure effective synergy between traditional therapies and modern medical technologies.
The summit also seeks to showcase the UAE’s rich legacy in traditional medicine, with a particular focus on governance, scientific research, education, and investment, while enhancing access to safe and effective treatment pathways for all patients.
