Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Al Tadawi 1 delivered a resounding final performance to swamp Al Hilal 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-21) to be crowned volleyball champions on the concluding night of the 12th Nad Al Sheba sports Tournament at a jam-packed indoor stadium at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex here, late on Thursday.

Al Tadawi 1 – made up of players from top Russian outfit, Dynamo Moscow left nothing to chance as they played a totally controlled game to outdo Al Hilal in three straight sets.

Al Hilal did seem to get the bearings in during the opening set as they matched Al Tawadi 1 point for point. But the closest they came was when they were tied at 23-23, only to see the unstoppable boys from Russia take it away 25-23.

Al Hilal tried to fight back in the next set, only to see outside hitter Anton Semyshev come up with a match-defining performance of two serves, three blocks and the honour of being the topscorer on the night with 17 points as Al Tadawi 1 powered away to win the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-21.

This was a worthy finale to the 12th edition of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, the largest sporting event of its kind.

The winners were honoured by Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, in the presence of Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; Abdullah bin Damithan, CEO and General Manager of DP World in the GCC; Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Tournament Director.

The Al Tadawi 1 team players, representing the stars of the Russian Dynamo team, received the gold medals and the tournament trophy, along with a cash prize of AED600,000. Al Hilal, mostly represented by players from Italy’s Grottazzolina team, received their silver medals and a cash award of AED500,000. Al Ameed had to stay content with the bronze medal after having defeated Al Samawi 3-1, the previous night.

There were a handful of individual awards bestowed on the final night with Al Hilal’s Andrea Marquespo winning the Best Receiver award, while Al Tadawi 1’s Maxim Sabshkov won the ‘Best Server’ prize and Al Tadawi 1’s Dmitry Zhuk taking the award for the ‘Best Blocker’. Outstanding for his scoring throughout the competition, Anton Gavarina from Al Samawi walked away with the award for the ‘Best Hitter’, while Al Hilal’s Dusan Petkovic was adjudged the ‘Best Scorer’.

Pablo Arriber and Cesar Freire won the UAE Padel Federation Local 20 Championship after defeating the pairing of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Federation and Javi Santonja in the final match.

The winners were honoured by Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Tournament Director.

