Al Tayer, Al-Jaber discuss prospects for cooperation with US Treasury Secretary, Israeli executives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, received at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi today a US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and a number of Israeli executives.

Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; and Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, attended the meeting along with senior UAE business leaders and officials.

On the US side, Secretary Mnuchin was joined by Avi Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations; Adam Boehler, CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation; John Rakolta Jr., Ambassador to the UAE; and other senior officials.

During the meeting, attendees discussed promising opportunities for cooperation awaiting the two countries following the signing of the historic Abraham Accords by the UAE and the State of Israel.

They also discussed the important role the accord plays in opening new horizons for cooperation in the region, unlocking economic potential, and generating opportunities for regional cooperation to the benefit of the region’s peoples.

Executives representing various sectors in Israel met with UAE executives and business leaders to discuss ways to strengthen trade and investment relations and promote joint action and bilateral cooperation as part of both countries’ efforts to establish direct economic relations.

During a formal dinner in the evening, attendees heard keynote speeches from Secretary Mnuchin, Obaid Al Tayer, and Ambassador John Rakolta Jr. On the sidelines of the visit, memoranda of understanding were signed between UAE company National Holding and Israeli company Fortify, as well as between the Ahmad bin Zayed Foundation and the Yitzhak Rabin Center.