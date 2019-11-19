Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Possibilities’ Department of Government Procurement

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, chaired the fourth meeting of the Ministry of Possibilities’ Department of Government Procurement.

The latter was launched in April 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim to establish a Federal government procurement platform that aligns with the UAE Vision 2021 and improves the efficiency of government procurement. He assessed the latest developments in the Department of Government Procurement, as well as preparations for its launch in the end of the second quarter of 2020.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Possibilities in Emirates Towers, Dubai, with Suhail Mohammed Faraj Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office; senior officials from MoF and the UAE Central Bank, along with representatives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Prime Minister's Office, and the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future.

Obaid Al Tayer pointed out that the project is being run according to a set plan and timetable, and praised the commitment of the team at the Department of Government Procurement.

He said: "The UAE is at the forefront of a digital transformation with its several pioneering initiatives, including the Government Procurement Platform. The team is looking to cooperate with leading technology companies globally, in order to develop an integrated digital platform for government procurement at the federal level. This is in line with the vision and development strategy of the nation, and adheres to the best international practices in this area. This platform will allow us to achieve the highest levels of efficiency, effectiveness and transparency in public procurement in the country, and will foster a culture of innovation in government work."

He added: "The procurement platform will provide an open working environment for all federal government entities and suppliers, providing SME owners with easy access to business opportunities. The platform will also improve sustainability by focusing on eco-friendly products and services, thus supporting the development of the local economy, especially with the key criterion of selecting suppliers. The platform’s scope of business is also in line with the UAE Vision 2021, which includes the formation of a competitive, knowledge-based economy.

"

During the meeting, he reviewed the latest developments and progress related to the platform, and an overview on how the platform will work as a link between the federal authorities and suppliers was also presented. The meeting discussed the announcement of a detailed procurement methodology for all procurement categories, and the development of the RACI matrix to enhance accountability and effectiveness. Furthermore, the meeting also considered the preparation of key performance indicators to measure the platform’s performance and entity’s satisfaction based on five criteria, namely: financial efficiency, cooperation through compliance with service, suppliers, processes and employee agreements. The results of the standard comparisons with more developed countries at procurement level were also reviewed.

At the meeting a set of recommendations that focus on the importance of choosing a suitable solution for the development of the digital procurement platform, according to the criteria set by the government were issued. The need for a clear benchmark and performance indicators to ensure the presence of suppliers with a high degree of efficiency and commitment was also reiterated. The recommendations called on the Ministry of Finance to continue to work on the government procurement processes in order to supply the best standard products and services to federal authorities. The meeting identified the steps for the next phase, including evaluating tech solutions offered by platform developers; developing supply contracts for specific categories; identifying legal contract models and price agreements for categories; as well as proposing the next ministerial meeting.

The digital government procurement platform is scheduled to be available to all federal entities by the end of 2020, with a pilot launch for five federal ministries during the second quarter of next year.

The Ministry of Finance has held a series of workshops for SME owners with the aim to inform them of the business opportunities and benefits they can gain by working with the federal government. The most recent being an interactive workshop organized by the Ministry of Finance for federal entities and SMEs, which aimed to align viewpoints by presenting the initial idea about the future government procurement platform, matching supply and demand of certain commodities, and supporting small and medium enterprises.