Al Tayer, Deputy US Treasury Secretary Discuss Economic, Financial And Commercial Cooperation

Wed 27th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, has met in Abu Dhabi with Justin Muzinich Deputy US Treasury Secretary, to discuss economic, financial and commercial cooperation and ways to strengthen and activate them in the future, in a way that is mutually beneficial for both sides.

Obaid Al Tayer said: "The Ministry of Finance is keen to raise the UAE’s standing and strengthen its international relations with various countries around the world, especially the United States of America, and we look forward to continued fruitful work and cooperation within the political, economic, investment and financial spheres.

'' The meeting came on alongside Justin Muzinich and his accompanying delegation’s visit to the UAE, to strengthen the relationship with UAE officials and develop cooperation in areas of common interest.

Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, and Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Finance, attended the meeting.

