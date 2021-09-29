UrduPoint.com

Al Tayer Emphasises DEWA's Readiness To Deal With Emergencies During Expo 2020 Dubai

Wed 29th September 2021

Al Tayer emphasises DEWA's readiness to deal with emergencies during Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), emphasised that DEWA is ready to deal with any emergency during Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that DEWA has proactive plans to swiftly respond to any crisis.

Al Tayer made these statements as he inspected DEWA’s Crisis and Emergency Centre to check their preparations and ensure the readiness of the relevant teams to respond to emergencies during Expo 2020 Dubai.

"DEWA is collaborating with the concerned authorities and teams at the Government of Dubai to deal with unexpected emergencies during the Expo 2020 Dubai using the latest smart systems. This is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the highest levels of convenience and safety for all exhibitors and visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai. We strive to harness our efforts, experiences and capabilities so Expo 2020 Dubai can achieve the success that befits the UAE and promote Dubai’s leadership in organising and hosting major global events," said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer commended the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, led by H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Committee coordinates and follows up on the plans and measures by competent authorities in Dubai to ensure the readiness of all work teams according to the highest standards ahead of the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Tayer said that DEWA has the latest smart systems for managing the infrastructure of electricity and water networks at the Expo. This ensures it provides electricity services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency. DEWA also has highly qualified and trained technical teams dealing with different emergencies competently and efficiently. Additionally, DEWA provides mobile generators that can be connected to the electricity grid at Expo 2020 Dubai in case of emergencies.

Hussein Lootah, EVP of Transmission Power, and Chairman of the Contingencies & Crises Committee at DEWA said that the organisation had conducted several mock drills for different scenarios in collaboration with the concerned authorities. These aimed to assess the efficiency of DEWA’s plans to respond swiftly to emergencies according to the best international practices and the standards of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

