Al Tayer inspects 4th phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has inspected the construction of the 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site Concentrated Solar Power, CSP, project in the world.

Based on the Independent Power Producer, IPP, model, the fourth phase will generate 950 megawatts, MW, with an investment of AED15.78 billion.

During the visit, Al Tayer was accompanied by Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Jamal Shaheen Al Hammadi, Vice President of Clean Energy & Diversification at DEWA; and a number of DEWA officials.

The project will include the construction of the world's tallest 260-metre solar tower and the world's largest global thermal storage capacity of 15 hours; allowing for energy availability round the clock. This phase will provide clean energy for 320,000 residences and will reduce 1.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Abdul Hamid Al Muhaidib, Executive Managing Director of Noor Energy 1, briefed Al Tayer about the construction progress.

Noor Energy 1 is a joint venture between DEWA, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, and China’s Silk Road Fund to build the 4th phase.

Al Muhaidib stated that more than 30 percent progress has been achieved with the central solar tower going beyond 50 metres. The foundation of molten salt tanks and turbines has also been completed. The parabolic trough, PT, production line was inaugurated to produce the first of 63,600 units and the overall progress had reached 16 percent.

The fourth phase of the solar park is the largest single-site solar IPP project in the world that combines CSP and photovoltaic technology. The phase will use three technologies to produce 950 megawatts, MW, of clean energy. It will use 700MW of CSP; 600MW from a parabolic basin complex and 100MW from a solar tower; and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the IPP model. It will generate 5,000MW by 2030 with investments of up to AED50 billion.