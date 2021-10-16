UrduPoint.com

Al Tayer Meets Secretary-General Of Private Investments At Greece's Ministry Of Development And Investment

Al Tayer meets Secretary-General of Private Investments at Greece's Ministry of Development and Investment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Orestis Kavalakis, Secretary-General of Private Investments and Public-Private Partnerships at Greece’s Ministry of Development and Investment.

The meeting took place at DEWA’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in the Sustainability District.

The two parties discussed ways to strengthen relations and cooperation, build an effective and successful partnership in terms of regional investments, and develop promising sectors and investment opportunities in the two countries.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted the major projects, initiatives, and programmes implemented by DEWA in line with the UAE’s efforts, its vision and well-defined local and Federal strategies, especially those focused on preserving natural resources, enhancing the contribution of clean energy and implementing green development plans.

Al Tayer highlighted the Independent Power and Water Producer model, which DEWA developed and adopted for public-private partnerships. This is in line with DEWA’s relentless efforts to consolidate sustainability as an essential part of its vision and a key component of its business strategy.

Al Tayer also highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between DEWA and Greek public and private organisations and companies, especially in the energy sector. Moreover, Al Tayer underlined the importance of propelling relations towards new perspectives by exchanging best international practices and experiences.

Al Tayer focused on DEWA’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, as the Official Sustainable Energy Partner, highlighting the need for further efforts to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to host the best edition of Expo in Dubai.

