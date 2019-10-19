Al Tayer meets with US Treasury Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The UAE's Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, met with the US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Friday to discuss developments in local and international financial and monetary markets, and ways to strengthen strategic relations and partnerships between the two countries.

Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, attended the meeting, which took place alongside the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and the World Bank Group, WBG.

Al Tayer expressed his keenness to increase cooperation between the UAE and the US, who share close strategic partnership in various economic fields.

He said, "The Ministry of Finance is keen to strengthen the nation’s relations with the United States, as well as their strategic partnership and prospects of joint cooperation, to cover all areas of common interest, especially in the economic and financial fields."

The Minister of State is currently leading the UAE delegation taking part in the IMF and WBG annual meetings, which recently kicked off in Washington, D.C., and will run until 20th October.