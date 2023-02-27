(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), delivered a keynote speech at the inaugural “Energy and Transformer Days” event in the middle East organised by Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable future for all.

The first-ever event in the Middle East and Africa was held in Burj Khalifa, Dubai, on 21-22 February, 2023.

The Energy and Transformer Days 2023 witnessed a strong turnout from industry experts and stakeholders to discuss the latest energy and transformer technologies.

Under the theme, “Leading the Energy Transformation”, attendees engaged in discussions and gain insights into the latest trends and advancements in the energy sector. This event was attended by customers from over 30 countries within six continents.

Al Tayer, who had joined the opening ceremony as the chief guest, was impressed by the advanced digital technology on display and praised Hitachi Energy's efforts to drive innovation in the industry.

Al Tayer said, ”The UAE is committed to building a more sustainable and resilient world. Dubai is promoting a sustainable energy future for all and has set its sights on becoming a global hub of the green economy. We recognise that innovation, digital transformation and disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are other key enablers in our sustainability journey. Digitalisation is essential for integrating into the energy system the large number of variables involved with renewables. In line with these efforts, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, inaugurated the world’s largest solar-powered data centre by the Guinness World Records. The facility is part of Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC (Moro Hub), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. It is located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, and set to produce some of the most cost-effective clean electricity plants on the planet."

At the event, Hitachi Energy also launched its latest product, the next generation TXpertTM Hub.

This advanced digital technology is the heart of the TXpert Ecosystem for transformers digitalisation and has been re-built from the ground incorporating the latest advances in communications technology and cybersecurity. It is conceived to connect all the digital transformer sensors to aggregate and analyse the data, providing digital connectivity and enabling local and remote monitoring to reduce cost, optimise operation, extend life expectancy, and enhance performance.

Johan Soderstrom, Head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Hitachi Energy, said, “We are proud to have successfully hosted this event in the MEA region and for the opportunity to showcase our products and services to the key industry partners and customers. We believe that these events help drive innovation and progress in the energy sector. We are committed to supporting and participating in similar events in the future. Well done to the team, and we continue to deliver significant customer value with real impact.”

This event showcased the team's energy, motivated by the shared goal of accelerating a carbon-neutral future – where electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system. By combining advanced technology and services, Hitachi Energy is helping to make the energy system more resilient and secure. Beyond technical innovation, we understand our impact on societies and how important it is to improve lives and inspire others.

Speaking about the event, Dr. Mostafa Al Guezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan at Hitachi Energy, said, “The event was a great opportunity to bring together industry experts and stakeholders to discuss the latest developments and opportunities in the energy sector. As an organisation, we are dedicated to deploying technologies and solutions that enable the energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure. This is achieved across sectors, geographies, and for every step of each customer's journey. We look forward to hosting more such events and continuing to work towards creating a sustainable and efficient energy future."

Energy and Transformer Days is an evolution of “Transformer Days” that has been hosted previously for the past seventeen years in different cities across the globe.