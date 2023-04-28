Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Dragon Oil, welcomed a high-level delegation from the Republic of Turkmenistan, headed by Ashyrguly Begliyev, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan in Dubai.

The delegation comprised Haji Muhammad Raja Muradov, Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan, Batyr Amanov, Chairman of the board of Directors of Turkmen Gas, Sardar Mamed Jarajayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the UAE, Jovanch Agajanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkmennebit, and Nyazly Nyazlyyev, Chairman of the State Concern (Turkmenhimiya).

Also in attendance were Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Ahmed Sharaf, Hussain Lootah, and Qusay Al Shared, Board Members of Dragon Oil Company, and Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil.

During the meeting, the parties discussed various matters of mutual interest, including investment in the oil and gas sector, joint projects, and opportunities for future cooperation. The Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan praised Dragon Oil's efforts in developing the energy sector and emphasised the importance of continuing the cooperation to achieve common goals.

Al Tayer expressed his happiness with the meeting, appreciating the relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan and highlighting the investments made by Dragon Oil. The company has been active in oil and gas exploration in the Caspian Sea for over 20 years and has invested $8 billion in Turkmenistan since 2000. The company plans to invest an additional $8 billion by 2035, in light of the renewal of the production partnership in Turkmenistan for an additional 10 years, starting from 2025.

Al Tayer emphasised that cooperation between Dragon Oil and Turkmenistan has a positive impact on the energy industry in the region, pointing to Dragon Oil's commitment to enhancing its presence in Turkmenistan by supporting current expansion plans and launching more sustainable discoveries in this promising market, as well as creating long-term value that benefits everyone.

He also noted that relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan are developing significantly, with new investments contributing to developing and consolidating relations between the two sides in various economic and investment fields.