Al Tayer witnesses start of Dubai International Baja

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), today witnessed the start of the Dubai International Baja from DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Dubai International Baja is the first Fédération Internationale de l'automobile (FIA) World Cup cross-country event to be run on solar power. This is part of the partnership between DEWA and the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO). Al Tayer received the rally’s agenda from Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of EMSO and FIA Vice President.

Al Tayer commended EMSO’s sustainability efforts and its keenness to organise the rally using clean energy. The rally’s headquarters and the Service Park are run on solar power from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem commended DEWA’s efforts in increasing the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix, its commitment to support young people and providing them with an environment that encourages creativity and innovation, as well as involving them in the sustainable development process Through the Innovation Centre, DEWA aims to support innovation and creativity in clean and renewable energy, promote sustainability, develop Emirati talent and enhance the competitive advantage in this sector. The centre’s research on solar power supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to diversify the energy mix and provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.