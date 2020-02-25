UrduPoint.com
Al Wahda, Baniyas, And Al Ain In Fray For Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup

Tue 25th February 2020

Al Wahda, Baniyas, and Al Ain in fray for Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The third and final round of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup will be held on Tuesday at the tennis court in Zayed sports City in Abu Dhabi, with Al Wahda Club, Al Ain Club, and Baniyas Club battling for ultimate supremacy.

In the second round of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup held at Ruwais, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club’s dominating performances saw them clinch top spot while Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club finished second followed by Al Wahda Club. The three clubs will once again resume their fierce rivalry as Abu Dhabi readies for a glittering culmination to the 2019-2020 edition of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup.

The final round of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup, the premier domestic championship for male athletes, will be contested in Under-18 and seniors categories.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, said that the final round of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup would be a spectacle full of riveting action with all three clubs putting everything on the line to claim the UAE’s most prestigious Jiu-Jitsu titles.

"We have seen a high level of technical ability and passion on the mat over the first two rounds of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup and we expect the athletes to take their intensity up a notch with this prestigious title at stake. This Championship has had a proud history of providing valuable exposure to UAE’s Jiu-Jitsu athletes and has consistently pushed athletes to better themselves on the mat which in turn has had a direct effect on their performances on the international arena," he said.

