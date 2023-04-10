Al Wahda, Baniyas and Al Ain qualify for under-18s finals of Jiu-jitsu President‘s Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup preliminary rounds concluded at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on Sunday with the under 18s division showcasing impressive skills and determination. Three clubs, Al Wahda, Baniyas, and Al Ain, secured their spot in the finals next weekend.

Both Al Ain Club and Baniyas Club delivered strong and convincing performances, enabling them to qualify for the men’s category final and compete for the title while Al Wahda and Baniyas will go head-to-head in the women’s category final to determine the ultimate winner.

Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed his satisfaction with the high level of skills displayed by the athletes during the preliminary rounds. He further stated, “The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup Championship is a priority for the athletes as it enables them to engage with a group of experienced players who have a long history in the sport.

”

“Since its inception seven years ago, the championship has been a driving force behind the motivation of local clubs to invest in the development of the next generation of players, and to continually improve their performance.”

Commenting on the overall level of the tournament, Ramon Lemos, coach of the national jiu-jitsu team, confirmed that the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup provided Emirati players with the perfect opportunity to enhance their skills.

“Several international events await us in the coming months, and I commend the efforts of the UAEJJF in organising strong tournaments during the holy month to maintain the players' readiness, both physically and mentally. We are aware of how challenging it is to engage in sports activities while fasting, but the players always prove that they are capable.”