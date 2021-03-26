Al Wahda relentless on top of Mother of Nation Jiu-Jitsu League, Al Ain take under-18 honours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) Al Wahda continued their strong run of form in the Mother of the Nation (MON) Jiu-Jitsu League, clinching top spot in the adults category with a string of strong performances to comprehensively pip Palm sports Team 777 and Al Jazira in the second round held at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena on Friday, March 26.

High level performances from Hamda Al Shkeili (48 kg), Ashwaq Al Khoori (52 kg), Shamsa Al Ameri (57 kg), Aylla Silva (63 kg), and Stephany Vieira (70 kg) were the driving forces behind the Abu Dhabi-based team’s run to the top of the standings.

Al Wahda’s tally of 3590 points was comfortably ahead of Al Ain who managed 2780 and Palms Sports Team 777 with 1300. In the under-16 category, Al Wahda fighters were once again in fine fettle, clinching first position ahead of Palms Sports Team 777 and Al Jazira. In the under-18 division, Al Ain were comprehensively ahead of the pack with an aggregate of 4370 to take the honours followed by Al Wahda (3140) and Sharjah Self Defence Club (1890).

Shamsa Al Ameri beat off a strong challenge from club-mate Hessa Al Shamsi and Maha Al Hinaai of Al Ain to bag the first place in the 57-kg category and said that she was very happy after getting to compete against strong opponents in the run-up to the upcoming Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC).

"I am really happy to come out of this tournament with the first place but I am even happier about the fact that I could contribute to my side’s victory. We are continuing to maintain the momentum that had going for us after the first round and we are looking at putting in stronger performances in the next rounds of the MON Jiu-Jitsu League," she said.

"Competing against some really strong opponents and executing my plans has given me a lot of confidence going into the ADWPJJC and I am looking forward to facing athletes from across the world and continuing my development in the sport," she said.

Balqees Abdulla, representing Palms Sports Team 777, did her burgeoning reputation of being one of the UAE’s brightest talents no harm with another assured performance to win gold in the 48-kg class in the under-18 division. "Today was a good day for me. I was looking forward to my bout against Aysha Al Marzooqi of Al Wahda since she has always been a very tough opponent to face and I am glad I was able to get the win over her. I am thankful to the UAEJJF for their constant efforts to give athletes as many competitive opportunities as possible and I am now focussing on doing well at the ADWPJJC," she said.

The day began with the Junior Jiu-Jitsu Festival, an initiative of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), to provide a platform for young female fighters .