ERBIL, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) UAE's Al Wahda FSCC came away from Erbil with a valuable 1-0 win over Al Shorta on Matchday Two of the 2020 AFC Champions League Group A on Monday.

Both sides came into the game with a point to their name each.

Al Shorta were eyeing their first-ever win in the AFC Champions League, while Al Wahda aimed to end a four-game winless run.

As the large crowd at Franso Hariri Stadium thought there would be no goals on the night, M’Poku popped up and delivered a late winner for the visitors.

The result means Al Wahda remain unbeaten, reaching four points from two games ahead of their Matchday Three clash with Esteghlal FC in Abu Dhabi.