Al Wahda top first round of VP jiu-jitsu championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu 2019/2020 season got off to a highly competitive start with the first round of the Vice President’s Cup Championship at the Sharjah Sport Club on Saturday, with Al Wahda sports Club taking the early-season edge and leading the way with 316 points after a thrilling day of action.

More than 150 athletes representing 13 clubs from across the UAE took to the mats, cheered on by a passionate crowd, who were treated impressive technical ability from the athletes eager to get their season off to a fast season.

Al Wahda Sports Club led the way, claiming 5 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze across the three age-group categories: Aspirant (Under 18s), Juniors (Under 21s) and seniors (Over 21s).

Al Ain Club sit in second place with a total of 287 points after taking 5 gold and 3 silver and 5 bronze, while Baniyas Sports Club are third with 256 points, including 5 gold and 2 Silver and 5 Bronze.

"We are honoured to have the season kicking off in Sharjah with such an important tournament in Vice President’s Cup Jiu-Jitsu Championship," said Sheikh Tariq bin Faisal Al Qasimi who attended the first round of the Vice President’s Cup Championship.

Al Qasimi praised the role of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in upgrading and developing the sport of Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE, backed by strong support from the UAE’s wise leadership.