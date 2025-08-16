Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) MADRID, 16th August, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, continues to drive the global success of Purebred Arabian racing, as Al Wakrah, owned and bred by Al Shaqab Racing, triumphed in the Spanish leg of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses.

The race took place on Friday, 15 August 2025, at the historic San Sebastián Racecourse in the Basque region, forming the ninth stop of the 32nd edition of the prestigious Cup.

The Spanish round witnessed a remarkable turnout of over 12,000 spectators, further cementing the Cup’s status as one of the most prestigious and globally recognised fixtures in the world of Arabian horse racing. This success reflects the directives and generous support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose leadership has created a historic transformation in elevating Purebred Arabian horses to the highest international platforms.

Al Wakrah (TM Fred Texas x Majida by Majd Al Arab), a seven-year-old mare, delivered an exceptional performance under the training of Jean de Mieulle and the skilled ride of Olivier d’Andigné, securing victory in the €200,000 Group 3 race over 1,600 metres — the richest Arabian race ever staged in Spain.

Racing with tactical patience, Al Wakrah remained behind the leaders until the final 400 metres before launching a decisive surge down the home straight, powering clear to claim the win in a time of 1:42.

67 minutes. The victory marked her ninth career success, showcasing her class on an international stage.

Finishing second was Lino (AF Albahar x Azza by Kerbela), while Extra Time (Valiant Boy x Sand Witchh by Burning Sand) secured third place, completing a high-quality contest that featured some of Europe’s finest Arabian horses aged four years and above.

The winners were crowned in the presence of Ibrahim Ali Al Nuaimi, Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Spain; Faisal Al Rahmani, General Secretary of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series; and Eneko Goia, Mayor of San Sebastián.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Al Rahmani said: “We are proud of the outstanding success of the Spanish debut of the UAE President’s Cup, which achieved great results both in terms of the quality of participation and the impressive attendance of more than 12,000 spectators. This historic milestone reflects the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aimed at positioning Purebred Arabian horse racing among the world’s premier international competitions.

Spain’s round has reinforced the Cup’s role as a global attraction for the Arabian horse industry, driving development, sustainability, and the preservation of the breed’s noble heritage, while enhancing its breeding and ownership worldwide.”

