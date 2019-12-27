Al Waqn Majlis witnesses group wedding

Al AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2019) Al Waqn Majlis in Al Ain, today, witnessed a reception to mark the group wedding of 25 couples.

The ceremony was organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The couples and their families extended thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that spares no efforts to support and make the youth happy in all possible ways that guarantee a prosperous future.

They also praised the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for supporting them on this happy occasion.